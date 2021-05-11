UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 113 Lives, Infects 3,084 More People

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:35 PM

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 78,959 with 3,447 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 78,959 with 3,447 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,387 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and thirteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 95 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 18 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 113 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 49 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.93 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low.

A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 64 percent, Multan 70 percent, Gujranwala 59 percent and Peshawar 40 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 54 percent, Swabi 52 percent, Peshawar 52 percent and Multan 64 percent.

Around 607 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,883 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,743 in Sindh, 16,594 in Punjab, 5,326 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,515 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,098 in Balochistan, 285 in GB, and 322 in AJK.

Around 766,492 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 864,557 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,984, Balochistan 23,534, GB 5,401, ICT 78,382, KP 124,979, Punjab 320,851 and Sindh 293,426.

About 19,106 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,753 have perished in Sindh among nine of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Monday.

9,125 in Punjab had died with 67 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 53 of them in the hospital and 14 out of hospital. 3,644 in KP where 27 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Monday, 716 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 253 in Balochistan among five of them died in the hospital on Monday, 107 in GB and 508 in AJK had succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 12,267,310 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,353 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

