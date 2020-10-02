UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 99,605 after registration of 126 new cases on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 99,605 after registration of 126 new cases on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,237.

The P&SHD confirmed that 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Nankana Sahib, one in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura , 13 in Rawalpindi, two in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, two in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, six in Multan, five in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh, four in Rahimyar Khan, five in Sargodha, one in Khoshab, five in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Muzaffargarh and one case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,264,124 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,687 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

