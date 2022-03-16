UrduPoint.com

Cuba Confirms No COVID-19 Death For 4th Straight Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Cuba on Tuesday registered no death from COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day, and 561 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,077,966 and the death toll to 8,503, the Public Health Ministry said

The ministry also reported there were currently 2,644 active cases in the Caribbean country.

The province of Sancti Spiritus had the highest number of new cases in the last day, with 124, followed by Holguin with 95, and Mayabeque with 57, while the Isle of Youth reported three new cases after a week without any.

More than 9.8 million of Cuba's 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 6.1 million have received a booster shot.

