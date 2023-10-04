DHIS-11 activated in TB centers of Balochistan: Dr Asif

Program Manager Provincial Tuberculosis (TB) Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Wednesday said that District Health Information System (DHIS-II) has been fully activated in TB centers of all districts of Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Program Manager Provincial Tuberculosis (TB) Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Wednesday said that District Health Information System (DHIS-II) has been fully activated in TB centers of all districts of Balochistan province.

Now the TB data of the entire province has been digitized and simultaneously, the TB data at TB Headquarters and Islamabad can be viewed with the help of (DHIS-II) program, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of District Health Information System (DHIS-II) training for the staff of TB centers of all districts of Balochistan here.

Dr. Asif Shahwani said that in the districts of Balochistan, reporting and monitoring would be done through the use of District Health Information System (DHIS-II).

He said that DHIS provides a baseline data for implementation of district planning and monitoring of disease patterns, key indicators of preventive services, saying that responds to the information needs of the district TB program system performance monitoring function at both the district and provincial levels.

The overall objective of the feedback report from the DHIS program is to inform district managers and facility in-charges about performance and TB disease and treatment, to meet the critical health information needs of the Federal and provincial levels to monitor policy implementation to provide fundamental analysis, he underlined.

He said that DHIS program would ensure preparation of reporting forms for teaching hospitals, identification of TB disease and treatment in districts, problem analysis, planning implementation and monitoring and evaluation of solutions.

He said that this report would help district, provincial and national health managers to analyze the health situation.