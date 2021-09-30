Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 344,322 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Ethiopia registered 1,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 344,322 as of Wednesday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 46 more COVID-19-induced deaths and 468 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national counts to 5,534 and 310,707 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered 3,660,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.