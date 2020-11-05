UrduPoint.com
Five Deaths,338 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:38 PM

Five deaths,338 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the province,while 338 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the province,while 338 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 105,535, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded 2,385 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Chakwal, 10 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat,11 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 24 in Multan,11 in Vehari, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali, 2 in Chineot, 37 in Bahawalpur,2 in Jhang, 2 in Khanewal, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Lodharan, 2 in Layyah, 2 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan, 1 in Rajanpur and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,633,809 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,532 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

