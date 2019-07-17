UrduPoint.com
Govt Focusing To Provide Best Health Facilities To People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

Govt focusing to provide best health facilities to people

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide basic health facilities to people at their doorsteps

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadeem-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide basic health facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He said that incumbent government has earmarked a huge budget for the health sector adding that doctors and paramedical staff should discourage the refer trend pay proper attention on patients and conduct proper check up of them.

Talking to media, he directed that health department ensure the availability of medicine and timely check up of patients.

He also issued the directives to ensure the availability of snake bite vaccine at all flood affected areas during the monsoon season.

Nadeem informed that three district headquarters hospitals, four Tehsil headquarters hospitals, 26 rural health centers and 229 basic health units functioning in Sahiwal Divsion.

He underlined that in the first six month of this year around four million people got their medical check ups whereas over six million patients got emergency treatment.

More than one lac patients were admitted, around one lac got X-ray facilities and 14000 operation conducted and 37000 deliveries reported at all hospitals and centers.

