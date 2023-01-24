UrduPoint.com

Health Directorate To Use Social Media For Creating Awareness Against Smoking

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Health Directorate to use social media for creating awareness against smoking

The Directorate General of Health has decided to use social media to create awareness among youth about the harmful effects of smoking on health and related diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Directorate General of Health has decided to use social media to create awareness among youth about the harmful effects of smoking on health and related diseases.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Zainab Naqvi speaking during a conference on the prevention of smoking, shisha, Hookah and all kinds of drugs at the Directorate General of Health said, "children are our valuable asset, and we will fight to the last extent to secure their health and safety in the future." Smoking, drugs and all kinds of intoxication are forbidden, harmful to health and illegal, she said and called upon the concerned officers, scholars, teachers and police to ensure its prevention.

Consultant Umair Khan, DHO Muhammad Idris, DSP Riazullah Khan, Project Coordinator Ajmal Shah, Assistant District Coordinator Muhammad Ayaz and EDO of education Department Sakhawat Ali Shah participated on this occasion.

In the meeting, the harms of smoking and other drugs that smoking causes deadly diseases like cancer, heart disease and stroke were discussed and preventive measures were highlighted.

It was decided in the meeting that social media would be used for awareness campaigns about controlling smoking and other drugs around important public places including schools, colleges, universities and entertainment places and special attention would be given to protect students from drugs.

The participants of the meeting emphasised the health department should strengthen mutual relations in this regard and run a campaign against smoking on Facebook, social media and pages of all educational institutions.

In addition to creating awareness in the form of drama and walks, messages should be given about the harms of addiction.

It was told in the meeting that steps should be taken to overcome smoking and drug addiction in all educational institutions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Education Drugs Social Media Facebook Shisha Cancer All From

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

25 minutes ago
 Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites i ..

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites in Afghanistan - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as ..

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- A ..

10 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Ac ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

11 minutes ago
 EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Aw ..

EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Awaits Progress - EU Commission

7 minutes ago
 UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsma ..

UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rig ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.