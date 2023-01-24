Health Directorate to use social media for creating awareness against smoking

The Directorate General of Health has decided to use social media to create awareness among youth about the harmful effects of smoking on health and related diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Directorate General of Health has decided to use social media to create awareness among youth about the harmful effects of smoking on health and related diseases.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Zainab Naqvi speaking during a conference on the prevention of smoking, shisha, Hookah and all kinds of drugs at the Directorate General of Health said, "children are our valuable asset, and we will fight to the last extent to secure their health and safety in the future." Smoking, drugs and all kinds of intoxication are forbidden, harmful to health and illegal, she said and called upon the concerned officers, scholars, teachers and police to ensure its prevention.

Consultant Umair Khan, DHO Muhammad Idris, DSP Riazullah Khan, Project Coordinator Ajmal Shah, Assistant District Coordinator Muhammad Ayaz and EDO of education Department Sakhawat Ali Shah participated on this occasion.

In the meeting, the harms of smoking and other drugs that smoking causes deadly diseases like cancer, heart disease and stroke were discussed and preventive measures were highlighted.

It was decided in the meeting that social media would be used for awareness campaigns about controlling smoking and other drugs around important public places including schools, colleges, universities and entertainment places and special attention would be given to protect students from drugs.

The participants of the meeting emphasised the health department should strengthen mutual relations in this regard and run a campaign against smoking on Facebook, social media and pages of all educational institutions.

In addition to creating awareness in the form of drama and walks, messages should be given about the harms of addiction.

It was told in the meeting that steps should be taken to overcome smoking and drug addiction in all educational institutions.