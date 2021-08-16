IGHDS set up first-aid camps in Sukkur division

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has set up First Aid camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on main processions routes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has set up First Aid camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on main processions routes.

According to spokesperson Maqsood Imam, These Firs-Aid camps would provide immediate assistance to 'Azaadars' during Muharram processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram-ul Harram.

Similar such camps are also set up in Kot Diji, Mall Road Khaipur on 10th Muharram for the Zuljinah procession said Maqsood Imam and added that these camps would also provide medical assistance and ambulance service from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.