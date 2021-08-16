UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Set Up First-aid Camps In Sukkur Division

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

IGHDS set up first-aid camps in Sukkur division

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has set up First Aid camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on main processions routes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has set up First Aid camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on main processions routes.

According to spokesperson Maqsood Imam, These Firs-Aid camps would provide immediate assistance to 'Azaadars' during Muharram processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram-ul Harram.

Similar such camps are also set up in Kot Diji, Mall Road Khaipur on 10th Muharram for the Zuljinah procession said Maqsood Imam and added that these camps would also provide medical assistance and ambulance service from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Kot Diji From Muharram

Recent Stories

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan prays for peace in Af ..

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan prays for peace in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 1,505 reco ..

UAE announces 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 247983 cusecs water

IRSA releases 247983 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 HKSAR gov't revises up 2021 GDP forecast to 5.5-6. ..

HKSAR gov't revises up 2021 GDP forecast to 5.5-6.5 pct

1 minute ago
 UK records another 29,520 corona-virus cases

UK records another 29,520 corona-virus cases

1 minute ago
 Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy ..

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.