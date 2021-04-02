Inclusion of corona treatment in Sehat Card a landmark decision: Kamran Kha Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday said inclusion of corona treatment in Health Sehat Card scheme to 100 percent KP populations was a l and mark decision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday said inclusion of corona treatment in Health Sehat Card scheme to 100 percent KP populations was a l and mark decision.

He said Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhywa Mahmood Khan also issued directives to take urgent steps for including COIVID19 treatment and vaccination under the Health Card Scheme.

"Now people will get free treatment for coronavirus after the announcement of CM KP Mahmood Khan" SACM said.

He made these remarks during a daily briefing session here at Civil Secretariat flanked with Health and Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not want to reverse the economy and for the purpose ensuring strict observance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) under various phases.

He said the government was fully aware of the present situation and urged the people, traders, business communities to ensure implementation of SOPs as the third waves of the pandemic has hit 16 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jhagra said people of Peshawar should remain careful and be sure to use a face mask.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said better measures were being taken for the treatment of corona patients in Peshawar, adding that he also made visits to Charsadda and Mardan districts to inspect the overall facilities for the corona patients besides other patients coming to hospitals on daily basis.

It was good that the hospitals in these districts were expanding their capacity to treat corona patients and 200 more beds to be allotted for patients in Peshawar-Charsadda in next two weeks.

He said, both private and government hospitals would be able to treat corona patients and the hospital in Mardan, Swat, Swabi and Nowshera were increasing number of beds for corona patients.

He clarified that there was no issue of ventilators in hospitals and a total of Rs. 25 billion has been allocated for the treatment of corona and Rs 46 million has been released to Peshawar-Swat hospital adding that Lady Ready Hospital was allocating a new block for corona patients.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province ensuring all health facilities to the people free of cost.

Replying to another query Kamran Bangash said whenever there was a need for a corona vaccine the government would ensure its availability.

He said the government did not want to go for reverse gear as far as the economic, trade and business activities were concerned during the third wave of corona.

"So far in 16 districts lock down steps have been taken for the larger interest of the people".

The SOPs issued by the provincial government would be implemented by all means and the district administration has been asked to take appropriate measures to curtail the corona situation.