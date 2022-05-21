UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,323 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 01:32 PM

India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,134,145 on Saturday, as 2,323 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,134,145 on Saturday, as 2,323 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 25 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Friday morning took the total death toll to 524,348.

There are still 14,996 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 48 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,594,801 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,346 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Gazprom Pumps 45.9Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Tran ..

Gazprom Pumps 45.9Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Ukraine's Sudzha S ..

11 seconds ago
 PR initiates special master level classes for rail ..

PR initiates special master level classes for railway engineering staff

29 seconds ago
 Govt releases Rs1,575.06 mln for 17 aviation secto ..

Govt releases Rs1,575.06 mln for 17 aviation sector projects in 10 months

31 seconds ago
 BAP leader gunned down in Mastung

BAP leader gunned down in Mastung

2 minutes ago
 Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia

Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia

2 minutes ago
 Air pollutants' ratio below permissible limits ami ..

Air pollutants' ratio below permissible limits amid searing heat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.