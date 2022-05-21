India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,134,145 on Saturday, as 2,323 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,134,145 on Saturday, as 2,323 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 25 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Friday morning took the total death toll to 524,348.

There are still 14,996 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 48 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,594,801 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,346 were discharged during the past 24 hours.