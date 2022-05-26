UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,628 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 More Deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,144,820 on Thursday with 2,628 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

Besides, 18 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 524,525.

There are still 15,414 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 43 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,604,881 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 2,167 discharged during the past 24 hours.

