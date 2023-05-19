UrduPoint.com

Mental Health Awareness In Colleges, Varsities Stressed

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The academics Friday stressed inclusion topics on mental health at the college and university levels to sensitize students over the important issue.

A daylong training workshop on mental health and stress was organized by Hope for All Social Development Organization, a non-governmental organization working for social development, in collaboration with Young Peace Development Corps at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari suggested that instead of luxury, one should have limited ambitions to reduce mental stress.

A psychologist, Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Rasool Rind said when anger is high, you can reduce mental stress by harming an inanimate object.

Head of Department of Psychiatry, Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana,Dr. Rehmat Ali Wagan, In-charge, of the Students Society Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari and Chief Executive Officer of Hope for All Social Development Organization Rabia Mirza also spoke on the occasion.

