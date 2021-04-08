Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Authorize Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19

Moscow hopes that Europe will soon authorize the use of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Moscow hopes that Europe will soon authorize the use of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"We hope very much that Russian vaccines will be certified in the near future, and it will be possible to start systemic cooperation in the interests of all the European peoples, in the interests of building a space that would be safe for all its inhabitants," Grushko said at a plenary session of the Northern Dimension forum.

Russia is ready to cooperate with the European Union in different areas, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.