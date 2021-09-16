Philippines logs 16,989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,283,011

UrduPoint.com

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,989 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,283,011

MANILA, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,989 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,283,011.

The DOH also reported 214 new deaths from the pandemic, raising the country's coronavirus death toll to 35,742.

The DOH said four laboratories failed to submit data which led to the relatively low caseload. On Saturday, the DOH reported its highest ever daily tally, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 80 percent of new cases in Metro Manila and its adjacent areas were detected in communities in recent two weeks.

Based on a set of assumptions, Vergeire said the total number of active cases in Metro Manila could range from 152,000 to 330,000 by the end of September.

