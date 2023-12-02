Open Menu

PSH Blood Bank Rescues 51,000 Lives With 17,000 Units Collected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 units collected

The Blood Bank of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) has so far collected over 17,000 units of blood, making a vital contribution to saving the lives of more than 51,000 individuals, Project Director Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank Asad Bin Azam said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Blood Bank of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) has so far collected over 17,000 units of blood, making a vital contribution to saving the lives of more than 51,000 individuals, Project Director Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank Asad Bin Azam said.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organized by Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank at Air University Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), he mentioned their active blood donation camps across colleges, universities, and other institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as part of an ongoing campaign.

Students and faculty from diverse departments such as civil, electrical, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, and computer sciences generously donated blood to support children affected by thalassemia.

Pattern Enchief Pakistan Sweet Home Zumarrad Khan extended appreciation the students for their significant blood donations, expressing great joy at the substantial contribution from students of leading engineering and defense universities in Pakistan.

He expressed pride in the fact that many sons from Pakistan Sweet Home, currently pursuing higher education on scholarships in these institutions, actively participated in blood donation.

These individuals, nurtured in the mission of their father Zumarrad Khan, are expected to play a significant role in the future development of the country and the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the students and, in particular, the management of Air University and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), for their responsive support in the noble mission of Pakistan Sweet Home to save innocent lives.

Former Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, Raja Jahangir Mughal, stated that the Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank team is effectively ensuring the timely provision of blood to deserving patients in different thalassemia centers and hospitals across the city. This initiative is making a significant impact, with thousands of people benefiting from blood donations daily.

He said Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank is orchestrating blood donations for individuals facing challenges like dengue, thalassemia, haemophilia, blood cancer, and emergency cases. They invite participation from other colleges and universities in this noble initiative, urging them to connect with PSH to organize blood donation camps within their educational institutions. The shared endeavour is dedicated to saving additional innocent lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Dengue Education Bank Rawalpindi Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief ..

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

1 minute ago
 Smog: 144 boilers, 305 kilns sealed, 8267 vehicles ..

Smog: 144 boilers, 305 kilns sealed, 8267 vehicles challaned

34 minutes ago
 International disability day observed in Mardan

International disability day observed in Mardan

34 minutes ago
 35 more halls sealed in one month

35 more halls sealed in one month

34 minutes ago
 12000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

12000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

34 minutes ago
 Our patriotism, love for nation, commitment to its ..

Our patriotism, love for nation, commitment to its welfare are tied to disciplin ..

34 minutes ago
LESCO detects power theft at girls hostel in Shadm ..

LESCO detects power theft at girls hostel in Shadman area

34 minutes ago
 Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

34 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar, President Wickremesinghe agree ..

Caretaker PM Kakar, President Wickremesinghe agree to further deepen bilateral c ..

34 minutes ago
 WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu H ..

WB delegation visits Tarbela 5th Extension, Dasu Hydropower Project

56 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of B ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses Field Exercises of Bahawalpur Corps

55 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Health