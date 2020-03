Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar assigns ministers duties to monitor coronavirus situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned duties to provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to monitor the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus in their assigned districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned duties to provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to monitor the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus in their assigned districts.

According to a handout, issued here on Friday, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-Uddin will monitor coronavirus related situation in Faisalabad. sports Minister Muhammad Taimoor Khan will monitor situation in Jhang, Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Muhammad Aslam in Chiniot, Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana in Toba Tek Singh, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore, Population Welfare Minister Muhammad Hashmi Dogar in Kasur, Wildlife and Fisheries Minister Malik Asad Ali in Nankana Sahib, Disaster Management Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood in Sheikhupura, Literacy Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez in Rawalpindi, Minister for Mines Hafiz Ammar Yasir in Jhelum, Minister for Higher education & IT Yasir Humayun in Chakwal, Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar in Attock, Minister for Labour Ansar Majid Khan Niazi in Sargodha, Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan in Mianwali, Minister for Excise & Taxation Mumtaz Ahmed in Khushab, Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid in Gujranwala, Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan in Gujrat, Minister for Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) Muhammad Ajmal Cheema in Mandi Bahauddin, Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan in Narowal, Minister for Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq in Sialkot, Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial in Sahiwal, Minister for Consolidation Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari in Okara, food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry in Bahawalpur, Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Laleka in Bahawalnagar, Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari in Rahim Yar Khan, Energy Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik in Multan, Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi in Khanewal, Minister for Transport Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi in Vehari, Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak in Rajanpur, Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich in Lodhran, Special Assistant for Forests Ameer Muhammad Khan in Bhakar, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs & Sports Umer Faroorq in Hafizabad, Special Assistant for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani in Layyah, Advisor for Livestock & Dairy Development Faisal Hayat in Pakpattan, Health Advisor Muhammad Hanif Pitafi in Dera Ghazi Khan and Advisor for Agriculture Abdul Hai Dasti will perform duties in Muzaffargarh.

The chief minister directed the cabinet members to immediately visit their assigned districts and submit daily reports after reviewing steps being taken in collaboration with the district administration, health and other line departments.

"We will win this war at every cost by making joint efforts as the Punjab government took timely steps earlier compared with the other provinces," he said.