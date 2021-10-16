UrduPoint.com

Rally Across New Zealand To Push Up COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

WELLINGTON, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand has launched a nationwide rally on Saturday to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

The vaccination rally, named the Super Saturday, aims to vaccinate at least 100,000 doses on Saturday and push for a 90-percent vaccination milestone.

Vaccine clinics including mobile facilities, community vaccine centers, family doctors and pharmacies are opening across the country throughout the day.

In Auckland, 300 pre-booked people are having their vaccination on board an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet. Live music, food and beverage, and event tickets are offered across the nation to those who are vaccinated on Saturday.

Free transport services, medical services and translation services are offered for easier vaccination access. Celebrities, pop singers and politicians also joined the rally to encourage more people to be vaccinated.

