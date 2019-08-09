UrduPoint.com
Recruitments In Health Sector Purely On Merit: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said all recruitments in the health sector were being made purely on merit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said all recruitments in the health sector were being made purely on merit.

While delivering a lecture to senior registrars at King Edward Medical University on Friday, she said that facilities for doctors had been increased substantially for the first time in the history of the country.

She said that senior registrars enjoyed special position in any hospital, adding that doctors' professions was not only a source of making livelihood but also a noble profession.

She said that research culture was being promoted in medical universities. She asked senior registrars to play role in improving conditions at the public sector hospitals.

She said that improvement in health sector was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and two billion rupees had been allocated in the budget for revamping of hospitals.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan and senior registrars of affiliated medical colleges were also present on the occasion.

