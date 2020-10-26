Sindh launches polio eradication campaign

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law , Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that vaccination is essential to prevent a dangerous virus like polio

Polio eradication campaign is being launched in Sindh from today, according to a communique.

He said that polio drops would be administered in all the districts of Sindh in phases. In the first phase, Eradication Polio Campaign is being launched in Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah divisions and other divisions of Sindh including Karachi will be covered. He said that polio workers will go door to door to vaccinate children.

"parents should fully cooperate for the eradication of polio, he urged adding that Polio is almost ended all over the world. 'We also have to fight to get rid of polio.