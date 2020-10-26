UrduPoint.com
Sindh Launches Polio Eradication Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

Sindh launches polio eradication campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law , Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that vaccination is essential to prevent a dangerous virus like polio.

Polio eradication campaign is being launched in Sindh from today, according to a communique.

He said that polio drops would be administered in all the districts of Sindh in phases. In the first phase, Eradication Polio Campaign is being launched in Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah divisions and other divisions of Sindh including Karachi will be covered. He said that polio workers will go door to door to vaccinate children.

"parents should fully cooperate for the eradication of polio, he urged adding that Polio is almost ended all over the world. 'We also have to fight to get rid of polio.

