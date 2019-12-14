UrduPoint.com
Sindh Reports Two New Cases Of Polio Bringing Total To 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

District Mirpur Khas in Sindh registered two new cases of polio for 2019 bringing the total to 16 in the province, said spokesman of Emergency Operation Centre (EmoC) for Polio here on Saturday

A spokesman EmoC - Sindh sharing details of these cases said both the affected children were boys. One is 36 months old resident of tehsil Digri of Mirpur Khas district, who had contracted polio on 17-11-2019.

Parents of the child have claimed to got him administered with seven doses of polio vaccine during campaigns whereas health officials of area, on basis of the child's immunization card, confirm two routine immunization doses.

"Fortunately the child is not going to suffer from disability as her legs and spine are not affected but a slight weakness in facial muscles could be registered," said the EmoC representative.

As for the second case the 72 months child from tahsil Mirpurkhas from the same district, having contract the polio virus on 20/11/2019, was claimed to had received seven doses during campaign and three during routine immunization, the investigation as to how many doses he actually received was underway.

According to available details both the lower limbs of the child were initially affected by the virus but he too would not have to suffer from any permanent disability.

The spokesman emphasized that Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh strongly encouraged all parents to vaccinate their children in the upcoming polio campaign as it had become clear, over the course of the last few months, that if OPV was not administered the virus would thrive and spread and paralyze children.

As for the breakup of the 16 polio cases, reported during the current year, six were from Karachi, two from Hyderabad, two from Larkana, two from Jamshoro, two from Mirpurkhas, one from Shaheed Benazirabad and one from Sajawal.

