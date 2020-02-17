UrduPoint.com
WHO Experts To Visit Key Areas To Examine Virus Prevention Efforts In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign experts from the World Health Organization will visit Beijing, as well as Guangdong and Sichuan provinces, to examine the prevention and response efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mi Feng, spokesman of the National Health Commission, said on Monday.

The commission held a symposium on the epidemic with foreign experts and Chinese representatives from the State Council's joint prevention and control mechanism. A total of around 80 people attended the meeting, Mi said.

Li Bin, the commission's deputy director, said prevention and control efforts have achieved positive results, and the situation is changing for the better, China Daily reported .

Li said China is willing to work with the international community to jointly tackle the outbreak and safeguard global public health. Li also welcomed the China-WHO joint expert team to give suggestions on prevention work in China and the world.

Starting on Monday, the team would visit Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces to conduct field inspection of prevention efforts, Mi said.

