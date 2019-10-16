Hollywood actress calls Abid Perveen spiritual mom

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that Abida Perveen and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are her favorite vocalists.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Hollywood Actress Jada Pinkitt Smith called Abida Perveen as her spiritual mother.

According to the details, Jada Pinkitt Smith while using her Instagram account shared video of famous Sufi Singer Abida Perveen and wrote that Abida Perveen is my favorite vocalist.

“My official vocalist of sufi music. This song is called Chaap tilak and you can go on youtube to check out the lyrics,” Mrs Smith wrote.

Jada Smith also shared video of famous Sufi Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that both Abid and Rahat are her favorite vocalists.

She invited her friends to listen to their music. One of her fans wrote in response to the video that she cannot understand what the lyrics were but she was feeling the meaning of the lyrics through her heart.

Another follower of the actress thanked the actress and said that she shared a positive image of Pakistan for her fans on Instagram at this moment when a strong negative propaganda is spread against Pakistan.

Jada Pinkitt Smith is the wife of famous Hollywood actor Will Smith.