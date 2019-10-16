UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hollywood Actress Calls Abid Perveen Spiritual Mom

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Hollywood actress calls Abid Perveen spiritual mom

The actress says that Abida Perveen and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are her favorite vocalists.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Hollywood Actress Jada Pinkitt Smith called Abida Perveen as her spiritual mother.

According to the details, Jada Pinkitt Smith while using her Instagram account shared video of famous Sufi Singer Abida Perveen and wrote that Abida Perveen is my favorite vocalist.

“My official vocalist of sufi music. This song is called Chaap tilak and you can go on youtube to check out the lyrics,” Mrs Smith wrote.

Jada Smith also shared video of famous Sufi Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that both Abid and Rahat are her favorite vocalists.

She invited her friends to listen to their music. One of her fans wrote in response to the video that she cannot understand what the lyrics were but she was feeling the meaning of the lyrics through her heart.

Another follower of the actress thanked the actress and said that she shared a positive image of Pakistan for her fans on Instagram at this moment when a strong negative propaganda is spread against Pakistan.

Jada Pinkitt Smith is the wife of famous Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Wife Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Will Smith YouTube Instagram

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

5 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

18 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

23 minutes ago

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires he ..

29 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

47 minutes ago

Short film on Emirati craft to premier at Manarat ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.