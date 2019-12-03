PTV All Set To Air Turkish Series "Ertugrul" To Promote Islamic Culture

(@fidahassanain)

PTI is going to air Turkish series which is known as Turkish “games of throne”

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) Following the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s state television (PTV) is all set to air famous Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” dubbed in urdu soon.

PTV director for International relations Shazia Sikandar who is also head of the historic project of airing famous Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, said that the ptv was dubbing “Dirilis: Ertugrul” in Urdu after securing all rights from TRT.

“Pakistan Television secured exclusive right for dubbing and screening it in Pakistan,” said Shazia Skindar, adding that the series is already on PTV’s dub stage.

She stated that the voice actors were selected carefully to make sure that the audience would enjoy it.

In Oct, Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended the popular tv opera to all Pakistanis, terming it the best series for promotion of true Islamic values. PM Khan also said that the five-season series should be dubbed in Urdu.

It may be mentioned here that “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is described as a Turkish ““Games of Thrones,”.