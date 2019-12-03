UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTV All Set To Air Turkish Series "Ertugrul" To Promote Islamic Culture

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:59 PM

PTV all set to air Turkish series

PTI is going to air Turkish series which is known as Turkish “games of throne”

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) Following the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s state television (PTV) is all set to air famous Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” dubbed in urdu soon.

PTV director for International relations Shazia Sikandar who is also head of the historic project of airing famous Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, said that the ptv was dubbing “Dirilis: Ertugrul” in Urdu after securing all rights from TRT.

“Pakistan Television secured exclusive right for dubbing and screening it in Pakistan,” said Shazia Skindar, adding that the series is already on PTV’s dub stage.

She stated that the voice actors were selected carefully to make sure that the audience would enjoy it.

In Oct, Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended the popular tv opera to all Pakistanis, terming it the best series for promotion of true Islamic values. PM Khan also said that the five-season series should be dubbed in Urdu.

It may be mentioned here that “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is described as a Turkish ““Games of Thrones,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister May TV All From Best PTV

Recent Stories

EU to relaunch push to regulate WhatsApp, Skype on ..

33 seconds ago

Migrants on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Border With C ..

35 seconds ago

Russia link to Berlin murder hardens: reports

37 seconds ago

KP Pavilion attracts visitors at Pakistan Hospital ..

38 seconds ago

Iraq parties, allies debate new Prime Minister as ..

42 seconds ago

All state institutions working independently: Dr F ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Infotainment

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.