AJK Cabinet approves 3 separate law bills

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Wednesday approved Azad Kashmir Criminal Law (Amendment) bill, AJK Service Tribunal Ordinance 2020 and AJK Public Service Ordinance (Amendment).

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the cabinet meeting in the State's metropolis, which also approved Azad Jammu and Kashmir Law Commission (Amendment) Act, it was officially stated by the AJK government on Wednesday.

The cabinet while appreciating the steps taken amid COVID-19 in the state also accorded approval to the relaxations for public transport and business sectors in the region, a state government handout issued Wednesday evening said.

The cabinet was briefed that during the coronavirus pandemic, state government has made 470 million rupees expenditure from its normal as well as development budget so far.

These funds were utilized in establishment of Isolation Wards in all ten districts of the state, setting up Isolation Hospitals at Bank Road, New PM House Muzaffarabad, New City Teaching Hospital Mirpur into Isolation Hospital and converting Officer Club Bagh and Chaman Kot into Isolation Hospitals.

The meeting paid glowing tribute to the doctors, paramedical staff, police, administration, SDMA and other concerned organizations and individuals for their effective and efficient service delivery during the crisis time.

The state cabinet expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Valley and Indian attempts to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting majority Muslim state into a minority.

It condemned Indian state terrorism in the territory and Line of Control. The meeting also appreciated the Pak Army's befitting response to the Indian unprovoked firing.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that all possible facilitation would be provided to the foreign returnees.

He said it is alarming that ratio of the spread of coronavirus in the state is high between 20 to 60 years ages and now the virus is being locally transmitted.

Raja Farooq Haider said seven thousands tests had been done in the state so far and now the random tests were being conducted.

He said it is high-time for the elected representatives to take the responsibility and help public aware about the deadly virus and its precautionary measures.

The Prime Minister said home quarantine policy is being introduced in the state under which, stay at home would be allowed to those who voluntarily request for it.

He said public transport is being opened with SOPs and warned strict action against the violators with heavy fines.

The cabinet also adopted different unanimous resolutions.