AJK cabinet condemns continue human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet has strongly condemned the unending curfew, lock-down and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) and decided to expose Indian false narrative at all available forums

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan late Friday decided not to let the Kashmiris alone in this critical time when India unilaterally and illegally revoked Articles 370 and 35-A and conspiring to alter demography of the disputed territory by settling non state subjects in the occupied territory.

The cabinet appealed United Nations and other human rights organizations to take a serious notice of the humanitarian crisis in the IOK and hold India accountable for war crimes.

The cabinet also strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops at civilian living close to Cease Fire Line (CFL). The cabinet observed that India wanted to push the civilian population back from CFL but it would never succeed because people were fighting shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Armed Forces.

The cabinet paid rich tributes to the martyrs of CFL both civilian and armed forces for rendering matchless sacrifices to defend their motherland. It lauded the role of Pak Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian troops' aggression.

Through a resolution presented by Senior Minister and Senior Vice President PML-N state chapter Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, cabinet expressed full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan by representing aspirations of the Kashmiris at national and international levels following 5th August Indian illegal steps and adopting working plan for rehabilitation of the Indian firing affectees.

The cabinet also appreciated Raja Farooq Haider Khan for developing a better working relationship with the Federal government and release of development funds in time.

Addressing the cabinet, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said 13th Amendment giving financial and administrative autonomy to the government was a remarkable achievement of the government.

He directed the ministers to visit districts and their Constituencies and listen to public issues.

The AJK prime minister also directed administrative machinery of the state to address peoples' complaints in due course of time.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed concerns over the performance of secretaries and heads of departments and said 90 percent applications that received to him are relating to government servants.

He said good governance and financial discipline enable the government self sufficient and we want to move its benefits to the general public.

The prime minister directed cabinet members to keep close liaison with the masses and hold consultative meetings with the party workers including Youth Wing, MSF and other wings of the party.

The cabinet decided to convene conventions of PML-N in all districts from February next year.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Late Friday lauded the role of Kashmiri refugees in the Kashmir liberation struggle and said they never felt reluctance to render sacrifice in this regard.

Talking to a representative delegation of Kashmiri refugees of 1989 here on Friday, he said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in waste.

The prime minister added that India had badly failed to win the hearts of the struggling Kashmiris by offering them either development packages or other incentives. India by use of brute force could never suppress indigenous Kashmir liberation movement.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan informed the delegation that the government is utilizing all its available resources to give maximum facilities to the refugees. Development projects were also being implemented at refugee's camps to extend them better civic facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the delegation thanked AJK government for paying fee of the students of Occupied Kashmir enrolled in different medical colleges in the state.

They lauded the role of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir for representing aspirations of Kashmiris in true spirit.