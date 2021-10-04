AJK PM lauds vibrant role of Kashmiri expatriates rausing Kashmir Question abroad effectively

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmir for effectively projecting the plight of the Kashmir people at international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmir for effectively projecting the plight of the Kashmir people at international level.

He appealed them to play their role further in mobilizing the world opinion for resolving the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation accompanied by Kashmir origin British MP Naz Shah who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The Prime Minister urged the overseas Kashmiri, especially Kashmiri living in the UK, to play their important role in highlighting Indian forces' atrocities on Kashmiri people who have been struggling for achieving their fundamental right of self-determination.

He also appealed to the international community to immediately end internet curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir and added that British parliamentarians can play an active role in stopping Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister also urged the international community, US President and the UN Secretary General to put pressure on India to immediately release political prisoners in occupied Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister highly commended the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue and mobilizing international public opinion on Kashmir issue and for inter-faith harmony.

He said that Indian forces have cordoned off the entire occupied Kashmir which is aimed at blocking information and keeping the Kashmiri people isolated from the rest of the world.

Niazi invited the attention of the international community for taking steps to end internet curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir . He said the Indian government has made Kashmir the world's largest prison and has forced the Kashmiri to keep them in their homes.

He said Musarat Alam Bhatt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Shabbir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi and other leaders who have been struggling for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian should be released .immediately. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Naz Shah for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Speaking on the occasion British MP Naz Shah apprised the Prime Minister of the efforts being made to highlight the Kashmir issue in the UK.

He appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and hoped that under his leadership the Kashmiri people would make progress. He also briefed about the setting up of Technical College in Mirpur, opening of British Scholarship and welfare projects for the people living at the line of Control (LoC).