UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Lauds Vibrant Role Of Kashmiri Expatriates Rausing Kashmir Question Abroad Effectively

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:44 PM

AJK PM lauds vibrant role of Kashmiri expatriates rausing Kashmir Question abroad effectively

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmir for effectively projecting the plight of the Kashmir people at international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmir for effectively projecting the plight of the Kashmir people at international level.

He appealed them to play their role further in mobilizing the world opinion for resolving the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation accompanied by Kashmir origin British MP Naz Shah who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The Prime Minister urged the overseas Kashmiri, especially Kashmiri living in the UK, to play their important role in highlighting Indian forces' atrocities on Kashmiri people who have been struggling for achieving their fundamental right of self-determination.

He also appealed to the international community to immediately end internet curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir and added that British parliamentarians can play an active role in stopping Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister also urged the international community, US President and the UN Secretary General to put pressure on India to immediately release political prisoners in occupied Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister highly commended the steps taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue and mobilizing international public opinion on Kashmir issue and for inter-faith harmony.

He said that Indian forces have cordoned off the entire occupied Kashmir which is aimed at blocking information and keeping the Kashmiri people isolated from the rest of the world.

Niazi invited the attention of the international community for taking steps to end internet curfew and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir . He said the Indian government has made Kashmir the world's largest prison and has forced the Kashmiri to keep them in their homes.

He said Musarat Alam Bhatt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Shabbir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi and other leaders who have been struggling for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian should be released .immediately. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Naz Shah for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

Speaking on the occasion British MP Naz Shah apprised the Prime Minister of the efforts being made to highlight the Kashmir issue in the UK.

He appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and hoped that under his leadership the Kashmiri people would make progress. He also briefed about the setting up of Technical College in Mirpur, opening of British Scholarship and welfare projects for the people living at the line of Control (LoC).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Progress United Kingdom Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Universal health coverage in Punjab by December 20 ..

Universal health coverage in Punjab by December 2021

3 minutes ago
 Russia Condemns IS Terrorist Attack Near Kabul Mos ..

Russia Condemns IS Terrorist Attack Near Kabul Mosque - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 District admin checks vaccination certificates

District admin checks vaccination certificates

3 minutes ago
 KP assembly welcomes Speaker GB assembly

KP assembly welcomes Speaker GB assembly

15 minutes ago
 US House Republican Jeff Fortenberry Says FBI Pros ..

US House Republican Jeff Fortenberry Says FBI Prosecuting Him on 'Bogus' Charge ..

15 minutes ago
 Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume h ..

Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume husband's body

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.