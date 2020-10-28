AJK President urges world powers, global civil society to help resolve Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the silence of United Nations' Security Council on the Kashmir conflict raised several questions on the global leadership role of the world body in the field of diplomacy

He maintained that the UNSC had done nothing except issuing ambiguous statements in spite of the severity of the Kashmir issue and the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He made these remarks while addressing different webinars and video conferences organized by Pakistan High Commission London, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Pakistan High Commission Canada, Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC and Kashmir Info Brussels on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Indian military occupation of occupied Kashmir.

The Security Council, he said, should break its silence on the ongoing killings, genocide and open crimes against humanity in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and end the impression that it does not stand with the tormenter in the battle between the oppressor and the oppressed.

Khan said influential countries of the world were reluctant to hold India accountable despite war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by it in Occupied Kashmir due to their strategic and economic interests. It is in fact a failure of the global system exist in the form of United Nations.

Speaking as chief guest at a joint webinar organized by Pakistan High Commission Ottawa and Pakistan Consulate in Toronto, the Azad Kashmir president said that we need to transform the Kashmir freedom struggle into an international civil liberties movement and a BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Movement should be initiated and strengthened to prevent India from trampling human rights of Kashmiri people.

He said that in order to resolve the Kashmir dispute through multilateral diplomacy, it was incumbent upon us to mobilize the world's parliamentary forces, international civil society and media to earn support for just the struggle of Kashmir.

Talking about the observance of the black day against India, President Sardar Masood Khan said that on October 27, 1947, India had invaded and occupied a large part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiris on this day.

Kashmiris, he said never accepted the Indian rule and every year observe this day as a black day to express their abhorrence and anger against the Indian military occupation and to draw the world's attention to the unresolved issue of Kashmir.

Drawing attention towards multilateral diplomacy as a possible mechanism for resolving the dispute, the President highlighted the need for effective communication to support the legitimate rights of Kashmiris to self-determination and underlined that India had been distorting facts about Kashmir and an effective communication strategy can help us counter it.

The webinar was also addressed by Mr Raza Bashir Tarar, High Commissioner for Pakistan, Ottawa, Dr Fozia Alvi, President Humanity Auxilium, Dr Zafar Bangash, Director, ICIT Toronto, Mr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Associate Professor of Political Science, Ms Karen Rodman, Executive Director Just Peace Advocates and Mr Robert Fantina, Political Analyst. Mr Abdul Hameed. The Consul General Toronto moderated the event.

Addressing the participants of a protest demonstration organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK outside Indian Consulate at Birmingham and Indian High Commission London through video link, Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the UK parliament, government, and civil society to play their role to end the ongoing vicious cycle of transfer of Hindu population to Jammu & Kashmir to alter its demography.

"India is committing serious crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and it must be held accountable", he emphasized.

The AJK President called upon the United Kingdom to step forward and save Kashmir from annihilation and the region from a devastating war. "Don't send guns to India that kill Kashmiris, don't lend capital to India that impoverishes and disenfranchises Kashmiris.

The Kashmiris, he said have vowed to continue their struggle until they get their freedom and self-determination. Lauding the efforts and dedication of President Tek Fahim Kayani for Kashmir freedom movement, Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmir Freedom Movement had become an international movement because of the resolute efforts of the diaspora community.

Describing October 27 as the darkest day in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, AJK President deeply appreciated the efforts to mobilize support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to put an end to the dark night of terror and oppression unleashed by BJP- RSS regime in the occupied state."Addressing the participants of a webinar organized by Kashmir Info Brussels to mark Kashmir Black Day on the topic of "Human Rights Violations and Demographic Re-engineering by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir", Khan said that describing happenings in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as human rights violations is merely a euphemism as what India was doing constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity.