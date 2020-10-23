UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Calls For Implementation Of UN Resolution On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

AJK Prime Minister calls for implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

In his message to mark the 73 founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government being celebrated on Saturday, he said Indian expansionist designs have not only jeopardized the peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

The Prime Minister said the fundamental objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government is the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and the present government is taking all out efforts to achieve this objective.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom struggle but the people of occupied Kashmir are determined to overthrow to Indian despotic rules and have added a new chapter of freedom history with their blood.

He said freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir against brute Indian forces had no example in the freedom history of the world.

The Prime Minister said that after illegal and immoral actions of the Indian government after 5th of august last year India has started a new series of repressions and the entire state has been converted in to a big jail and has also imposed a communication lockdown to conceal the facts of the grim human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the government of Muslim league (N) in Azad Kashmir has been playing its leading role for the liberation of occupied Kashmir at the decisive movements of Kashmir liberation struggle.

He expressed the hope that day is not for off when the people of occupied Kashmir will get their liberation from Indian yoke and dream of accession to Pakistan will be materialized.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Jail Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Liby ..

27 seconds ago

Contaminated Spots Remain Near Russia's Nakhodka P ..

29 seconds ago

UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya ..

30 seconds ago

Italy Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agreement - ..

32 seconds ago

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'caused by ..

3 minutes ago

RMU syndicate approves various projects

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.