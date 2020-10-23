AJK Prime Minister calls for implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

In his message to mark the 73 founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government being celebrated on Saturday, he said Indian expansionist designs have not only jeopardized the peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

The Prime Minister said the fundamental objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government is the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and the present government is taking all out efforts to achieve this objective.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom struggle but the people of occupied Kashmir are determined to overthrow to Indian despotic rules and have added a new chapter of freedom history with their blood.

He said freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir against brute Indian forces had no example in the freedom history of the world.

The Prime Minister said that after illegal and immoral actions of the Indian government after 5th of august last year India has started a new series of repressions and the entire state has been converted in to a big jail and has also imposed a communication lockdown to conceal the facts of the grim human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the government of Muslim league (N) in Azad Kashmir has been playing its leading role for the liberation of occupied Kashmir at the decisive movements of Kashmir liberation struggle.

He expressed the hope that day is not for off when the people of occupied Kashmir will get their liberation from Indian yoke and dream of accession to Pakistan will be materialized.