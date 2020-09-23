AJK Prime Minister lauds people for facing unprovoked Indian firing

Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday lauded exemplary role of the population close to the LoC in Neelam valley for facing indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the LoC.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday lauded exemplary role of the population close to the LoC in Neelam valley for facing indiscriminate and unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the LoC.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Sharda in Neelam valley, he said people of this area despite difficulties have not compromised on principles and offered unique sacrifices in men and materials for the defense of the motherland.

The Prime Minister announced to grant three thousand rupees per month from the state budget to the dependents of those civilians martyred with the Indian forces firing at the line of control.

He said on his request the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi enhanced the grant of compensation of martyrs from one lac fifty thousand rupees each to ten lac rupees and similarly the compensations of injured and damage of property were also increased manifold.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir standby with Pakistan Army and are determined to offer every kind of sacrifices for the defense of the country.

He said Indian Prime Minister started an undeclared war against the people of occupied Kashmir and utilizing all illegal means to quell the freedom struggle with the use of military might but have failed to demoralize the spirit of freedom of the people of occupied Kashmir.