AJK to be equipped with universal health care system soon: AJK President:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) : President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday visited Midland Doctors Medical Institute (MDMI) at Tandali along the Muzaffarabad-Srinagar Highway and praised the diagnostic and treatment facilities being provided to the patients at the Institute. He was warmly welcomed by Bilal Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, eminent Urologist Dr. Naeem Ahmed Butt, Dr. Ali Sheikh, Dr. Shabnam, and members of the hospital staff and management on his arrival at the hospital, Established with the efforts and generous financial support of Pakistani and Kashmiri doctors serving in the United Kingdom after the devastating earthquake of 2005, this state-of-the-art hospital started providing medical facilities in 2013 and has so far provided 367,702 patients free medical facilities of international standard.

The President took a round of various sections of the hospital and was briefed about the facilities for General Surgery, Pediatrics, Urology, Cardiology, Dentistry, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Lab, Pharmacy, General Medicine and Pediatrics Malnutrition.

He also visited other departments where he was given a detailed briefing on the medical and diagnostic facilities being provided to the patients as well as the modern medical machinery and equipment used in the hospital.

Commenting on the occasion, the President said that this was a modern hospital where the best facilities were being provided for the treatment of patients suffering from heart disease, diabetes and the children with symptoms of malnutrition.

Thanking doctors in the UK and other countries for setting up and running the hospital successfully, President Sardar Masood Khan said it was a testament of our expatriates' love for their motherland and their countrymen.

He said that the provision of such huge medical facilities in Muzaffarabad was helping to save hundreds of human lives and it was making us proud to see it as an important addition to the health sector of the region.

The State President said that he was very pleased to see that in addition to the medical equipment and machinery used in the hospital, the performance of the staff serving in the hospital was also of international standard.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital Bilal Hussain and Dr. Naeem said that in addition to the existing facilities in the hospital, the Midland Doctors Medical Institute was planning to install Cath-Lab for the cardiology department which would be the first-ever unit in Muzaffarabad and surroundings.

President Khan was told that in Gynecology Department the hospital was carrying out C-Section/cesarean, Hysterectomy (Abdominal and Vaginal), Laparotomies for Ectopic pregnancy, Ovarian masses, Cysts, Dilatation and Curettage, MVA, Pipple Sampling, PAP Smears, McDonald Stitch, Laparoscopies (Diagnostic and operative), Fibroid removal, Myomectomy etc. Similarly in Urology Theater, all kind of endoscopic surgeries such as PCNL, TURP, TURBT, URS (DJ-Stunting), Cystoscopy, Pyelolithotomy, Prostate, Vasectomy, Orchiopexy, Hydrocele, Male Circumcision, etc are carried out. "In general surgeries, we are performing laparoscopic surgeries such as LAP COLI. The procedures such as Lithripsy and Retrograde Intrarenal stone surgery treatment of kidney stone are available only MDMI in AJK.

