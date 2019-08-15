UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AKDJ Sets Up Hunger Strike Camp To Mark August 15 As Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:09 PM

AKDJ sets up hunger strike camp to mark August 15 as Black Day

Association of Kashmiri Displaced Journalists (AKDJ) Thursday organized a hunger strike camp in front of the National Press Club (NPC) here to mark August 15 (India's Independence Day) as Black Day and protest against the siege of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Association of Kashmiri Displaced Journalists (AKDJ) Thursday organized a hunger strike camp in front of the National Press Club (NPC) here to mark August 15 (India's Independence Day) as Black Day and protest against the siege of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) by brutal Indian forces for the last 12 days.

People from different walks of life including leadership of NPC, Islamabad-Chapter All Parties Hurriyat Conference, social bodies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the camp and strongly condemned the India's nefarious designs to change the demography of IoJK.

They urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities and the curfew imposed in IoJK, which had made lives of Kashmiris miserable as they were facing food shortage and unable to take their patients to hospitals.

They were of the view that India wanted to change demography of IoJK by settling non-Kashmiris in order to convert Kashmiris' majority into a minority.

They asked the world community to play their due role in implementing resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council so that Kashmiris could get their inalienable right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Shortage Protest World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Minority Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All From

Recent Stories

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

6 minutes ago

By repealing Article 370 India committed big blund ..

38 seconds ago

Norway detects radioactive iodine near Russia

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds rally to obse ..

7 minutes ago

CPO suspends 11 police personnel n Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemns unprov ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.