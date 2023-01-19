UrduPoint.com

Black Day To Be Observed In AJK On Indian Republic Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that the so-called Republic Day of India will be observed as a black day on January 26 throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to expose Indian war crimes to the world

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that the so-called Republic Day of India will be observed as a black day on January 26 throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to expose Indian war crimes to the world. In a statement issued to the media here on Thursday, he appealed to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri living around the world to observe January 26th as a black day and organize protest processions to expose the real face of India.

He said that India killed innocent Kashmiri citizens under the guise of fake democracy, and violated all democratic, human, political, social and religious rights of the people of the state.

� "Under the cover of fake democracy, the Indian rulers are killing innocent youth in fake military clashes in the state of Jammu and Kashmir while many being imprisoned in Indian jails", he maintained.

Ghazali said that India is the worst enemy of human rights where minorities are being killed on the basis of religion under the watch of the government and army.� He appealed the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, especially the citizens of the capital, to participate in the protest against India's Republic day on January 26.

"The protest will be held at Burhan Wani Chowk on January 26 at 10:00 a.m. where black flags will be hoisted and citizens will march on the main highway," he informed.

