Continues Lockdown, Raising Chill Increases Woes Of IOK People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Continues lockdown, raising chill increases woes of IOK people

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have been already suffering immensely due to strict military siege since August 5.

According to Kashmir Media Service , due to continued lockdown, people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter an age-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory remains closed for most of the season.

The situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continues to remain grim on 132nd consecutive day, today.

There is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections is still in place and the restoration of some communications restrictions, such as landlines phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

