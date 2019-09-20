The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that it is the misconception of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his clique that they would eliminate Muslims and Islam in the subcontinent

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that it is the misconception of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his clique that they would eliminate Muslims and islam in the subcontinent.Addressing Kashmir solidarity youth convention jointly organized by Millennium education and administration of Federal capital here on Friday, he reminded that once Hulagu Khan and Genghis Khan had also risen up to eliminate the Muslims, but their own descendants had embraced Islam.He said that those who had wanted to eliminate the Muslims are remembered as a symbol of tyranny ad repression, but Islam is still flourishing every nook ad corner of the globe."Hindutva is a symbol of hatred towards mankind, and as such Modi and his disciples are bound to fail in materializing their designs, and Islam will rule in every length and cranny of India," he added.Sardar Masood Khan warned that if the Indian Army did not stop repression in occupied Kashmir, the day is not far off when the Kashmiri people will repeat the history of Khalid Bin Walid, Tariq Bin Ziyad, Zaheeruddin Babar and other great Muslim conquerors, and the Indian troops will be seen fleeing the held valley leaving their uniforms and civvies behind.

He regretted that India's shallow-minded rulers were fueling the fire of hatred, fanaticism and war hysteria in the region, and warned that the heat of the volcanic fire will be felt up to East Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal and Bihar, and then no one will remain safe from it.The AJK president advised Indian prime minister to give up the idea of attack on Azad Kashmir because the people of this territory with batons and stones in their hands, had forced the Dogra and Indian Army to flee, and the Kashmiri people remain imbibed with the same spirit.He regretted the silence of UN Security Council over repression and massacre of innocent people in occupied Kashmir, and appealed to the world body to fulfill its obligations as per its charter, and secure an end to bloodletting in the held territory, and play an active role in the resolution of Kashmir conflict in the light of the UN resolutions.