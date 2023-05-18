UrduPoint.com

Ex AJK PM Sardar Yaqoob Calls On President Sultan

Published May 18, 2023

Ex AJK PM Sardar Yaqoob calls on President Sultan

Former President, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) : Former President, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday.

During the meeting held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, the two leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking strong exception to the Indian government's move to hold the G-20 conference in occupied Srinagar, they said that India has no right whatsoever to host a G-20 meeting in the internationally recognized disputed Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir territory.

