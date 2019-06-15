First cancer institute inaugurated in Rawalakot, AJK to have three state-of-the-art hospitals: Masood Khan

"Three big hospitals will be established in three divisions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shortly to provide modern medical facilities to the people, " said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president Sardar Masood Khan while inaugurating state-of-the-art Sardar Latif Memorial Tele-Medicines Cancer Institute in Bhek village here on Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019) "Three big hospitals will be established in three divisions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shortly to provide modern medical facilities to the people, " said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president Sardar Masood Khan while inaugurating state-of-the-art Sardar Latif Memorial Tele-Medicines Cancer Institute in Bhek village here on Saturday.

This is the first cancer hospital with ultramodern medical facilities established in private sector in the liberated territory. Sardar Masood Khan said that these hospitals with modern equipment and facilities for the treatment of fatal diseases will be established in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch divisions. He said that the people of Azad Kashmir have progressed well since liberation, and on the whole the standard of the people here is very high. Today, a number of educational institutions are functioning and a vast road network laid in every length and cranny of the territory, he added. The AJK president, however, regretted that our luxurious lifestyle and environmental pollution have fast spread several new diseases like cancer, cardiac problems, diabetes, and stomach and liver diseases. Therefore, side by side with establishing new hospitals, we need to pay attention to our lifestyle and the food habits.

He appealed to the people of Poonch to launch jihad against diseases and social evils with the spirit their forefathers had demonstrated in 1947 to liberate their homeland. The state president described the establishment of cancer hospital by Prof Dr Naeem Latif in Bhek village an important chapter of the history of Kashmir, and paid rich tributes to him for his efforts and services to the mankind. He assured that the state government would extend full cooperation to make the hospital a success, and will take necessary steps for the widening of road linking hospital with Rawalakot city, and uninterrupted water and power supply to the hospital. The function was also addressed by Col (ret) Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Farooq Khan, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Advocate, Sardar Shamshad Khan Advocate and Dr. Shabbir while adviser on presidential affairs Sardar Ijaz Yousuf and Administrator Rawalakot municipality Sardar Zakir Sher Afzal Khan were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the AJK president inaugurated Makkah business Center in Rawalakot city. Former Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Siab Khalid, former state minister Abid Hussain Abid, owner of Makkah Business Center, elite of the town and a large number of businessmen and citizens were also present on the occasion.