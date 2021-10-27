IIOJ&K turned into worst jail due to atrocities by Modi government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Wednesday the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) turned into worst prison in the world due to atrocities by Modi government on innocent people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Wednesday the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) turned into worst prison in the world due to atrocities by Modi government on innocent people.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Black Day against illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces, the commissioner Multan observed that there was no more heinous example of human rights violation in the history. Dr Irshad added that Prime Minister Imran Khan became Kashmir's ambassador to the world.

Peace in the region is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari also spoke and stated that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and legal support to the people of IIOJ&K. He hailed PTI government for taking up Kashmir issue at international forum. On this occasion, PTI President Khalid Javed Warriach, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Akhlaq, Assistant Commissioners Mubashar Rehman and Khawaja Umair were also present.