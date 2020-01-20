India badly failed to put Kashmir issue under carpet, Raja Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan stated that India has badly failed to put Kashmir issue under carpet and today it is under-debate at United Nations and other international fora

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan stated that India has badly failed to put Kashmir issue under carpet and today it is under-debate at United Nations and other international fora.

Addressing a ceremony in Mirpur, he thanked China for convening a meeting of the UN Security Council and exposing India's ugly face and its inhuman policies to the world.

Raja Farooq said all policies of Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi are anti-humanity and cruel.He said the United Nations has mandated Kashmiris to struggle for achieving their right to self-determination and resisting Indian illegal occupation of the territory.

The AJK Prime Minister appealed media to expose Indian anti-humanity conspiracies and help Kashmiris on this critical juncture.