Indian atrocities increasing after passing every single day in IIOJK: AJK President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masoood Khan Monday said Indian atrocities in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) were being increased after passing every single day.

Talking to ptv, he said Kashmiris were all time in battle field as youths were being killed while Indians were also snatching agriculture land from farmers who were inhabitants and own land from past many years.

Sardar Masood said responsibility of Pakistani and Kashmiri people has soared to raise voice against Indian brutality to save killing of innocent people in occupied valley at every possible forum to unveil dirty face of Modi.

He said India through its cricket board putting pressure on other boards to keep players away from Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and using every tool to tease innocent people.