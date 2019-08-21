UrduPoint.com
Indian PM Grilled For Demonstrating Communal, Colonial Mindset

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:14 PM

Vice-Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Zahid Ashraf Rathore while lashing out at the Modi regime for its communal, colonial and coercive policies in Occupied Kashmir, has said that such policies fully laid bare the regime's communal mindset which deserves total condemnation and absolute rejection by the Kashmiri sons of the soil

Zahid Ashraf Rathore in a statement said that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi regime was aimed at changing the demographic character of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to perpetuate India's illegal hold the territory, buy the Kashmiris would never accept the move as it thoroughly against their deep sense of identity and centuries-old social ethos, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

While expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory because of the continuing clampdown by the occupational forces, Zahid said that a human catastrophe was about to unfold if the UN and the world community didn't intervene to rescue the helpless and besieged Kashmiris.

He said that the whereabouts of his own party chairman, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and many other party cadres were unknown and even his own elder brother, Khaleel Ahmed, was arrested on by the forces and shifted to some unknown location.

He appealed to the international community to shun their apathy towards the oppressed Kashmiris and listen to the voice of their conscience as India was committing ethnic cleansing in the occupied territory.

