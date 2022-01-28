Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Srinagar, Kulgam and Shopian districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Srinagar, Kulgam and Shopian districts Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the operations were launched by the personnel of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and dreaded Special Operations Group of police at Batamaloo in Srinagar, in Kakran Pombay and Katrasoo areas of Kulgam and in Nowgam and other areas of Shopian.

The search operations were going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities again did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and continued to keep senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest. The Mirwaiz is under house detention since August 05, 2019. The authorities are not allowing him to meet people while all his social and political activities have been restricted.