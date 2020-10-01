UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 18 Kashmiris In September

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in September

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred eighteen Kashmiris including one in custody during the last month.

According to data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service Thursday, these killings rendered two women widowed and four children orphaned.

During the period, at least sixteen people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested eighty eight people and destroyed or damaged fourteen residential houses and structures during five hundred sixty seven cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in September.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordon and search operations in last six months in IIOJK.

