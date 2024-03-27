Open Menu

JKLF Strongly Condemns Attack In Bisham

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM

JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

The US-based acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent suicide attack in Bisham that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals, including five Chinese workers

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The US-based acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent suicide attack in Bisham that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals, including five Chinese workers.

In a press statement issued from Dallas, Muzaffar expressed profound shock and sorrow, extending solidarity to both China and Pakistan in the wake of the appalling acts of terrorism and violence.

"It is deeply concerning and condemnable that Chinese and Pakistani individuals in Pakistan have been targeted by acts of terrorism.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir State stand in solidarity with the victims and their families," emphasized Muzaffar, underscoring the urgent need for collective condemnation and unity against such attacks.

He stressed the importance of working towards a peaceful world, highlighting that such actions only serve to sow hate and division.

The JKLF urged for global solidarity against hate and violence, advocating for a world where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. "Let's stand together against hate and violence, and work towards a world where all are treated with respect and dignity," he concluded.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack World Condemnation China Jammu Dallas All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mut ..

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..

5 minutes ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

9 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

9 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

33 seconds ago
 WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to e ..

WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..

36 seconds ago
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urb ..

CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries

38 seconds ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28

39 seconds ago
 Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio erad ..

Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

12 minutes ago
 LCCI advocates for business-friendly taxation syst ..

LCCI advocates for business-friendly taxation system

12 minutes ago
 Senior Minister reviews foreign funded projects

Senior Minister reviews foreign funded projects

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir