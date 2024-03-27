JKLF Strongly Condemns Attack In Bisham
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM
The US-based acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent suicide attack in Bisham that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals, including five Chinese workers
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The US-based acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent suicide attack in Bisham that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals, including five Chinese workers.
In a press statement issued from Dallas, Muzaffar expressed profound shock and sorrow, extending solidarity to both China and Pakistan in the wake of the appalling acts of terrorism and violence.
"It is deeply concerning and condemnable that Chinese and Pakistani individuals in Pakistan have been targeted by acts of terrorism.
The people of Jammu and Kashmir State stand in solidarity with the victims and their families," emphasized Muzaffar, underscoring the urgent need for collective condemnation and unity against such attacks.
He stressed the importance of working towards a peaceful world, highlighting that such actions only serve to sow hate and division.
The JKLF urged for global solidarity against hate and violence, advocating for a world where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. "Let's stand together against hate and violence, and work towards a world where all are treated with respect and dignity," he concluded.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..
Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas
Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28
Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
LCCI advocates for business-friendly taxation system
Senior Minister reviews foreign funded projects
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div9 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakistan Day Milestone, e ..5 days ago
-
Kashmiri rights activist calls for urgent attention from UNHRC to stop HR abuses in IIOJK5 days ago
-
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enhance education standa ..6 days ago
-
Global moot raises serious concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress dissenting vo ..7 days ago
-
Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu Kashmir Claim’s eradication of corruption and m ..8 days ago
-
AJK President urges strengthening of freedom movement9 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations11 days ago
-
KORT begins Ramazan food relief package distribution in AJK12 days ago
-
AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims in IIOJK12 days ago
-
AJK President calls for the European Union's role to help resolve Kashmir conflict13 days ago