JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The US-based acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent suicide attack in Bisham that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals, including five Chinese workers.

In a press statement issued from Dallas, Muzaffar expressed profound shock and sorrow, extending solidarity to both China and Pakistan in the wake of the appalling acts of terrorism and violence.

"It is deeply concerning and condemnable that Chinese and Pakistani individuals in Pakistan have been targeted by acts of terrorism.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir State stand in solidarity with the victims and their families," emphasized Muzaffar, underscoring the urgent need for collective condemnation and unity against such attacks.

He stressed the importance of working towards a peaceful world, highlighting that such actions only serve to sow hate and division.

The JKLF urged for global solidarity against hate and violence, advocating for a world where all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. "Let's stand together against hate and violence, and work towards a world where all are treated with respect and dignity," he concluded.

