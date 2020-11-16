UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Settlement Stressed For Peace In South Asia

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asia

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum has stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute to end sufferings of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum has stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute to end sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The demand was raised at the party meeting, presided over by its Chairman Umar Aadil Dar, in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting discussed the present Social and political situation in IIOJK and took stock of the organizational affairs besides issues confronting the social evils.

Umar Adil Dar prayed for those who lost their lives and property due to Indian shelling along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir and expressed concern over the escalating tension on the border.

He asked India and Pakistan to avoid the path to confrontation and resolve the Kashmir dispute for restoration of peace in the region.

