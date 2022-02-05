Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity day was also observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity day was also observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

In this connection a massive rally led by Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon was taken out from Baldia Complex.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain � Asad Ali Chaudhry and officers of different departments and a large number of political, social and religious organizations participated in the rally.

Teachers and students of various Schools holding placards also participated in the rally to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally DC Salamt Ali Memon and SSP Asad Ali Chaudhry said that people of Pakistan pays tribute to the Kashmiri struggle for self determination and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. They said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and no force can separate it from Pakistan.

Later participants deflagrated effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi and chanted slogan against atrocities and barbaric acts of fascist Indian Government.