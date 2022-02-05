UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Mirpurkhas

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity day was also observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity day was also observed in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

In this connection a massive rally led by Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon was taken out from Baldia Complex.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain � Asad Ali Chaudhry and officers of different departments and a large number of political, social and religious organizations participated in the rally.

Teachers and students of various Schools holding placards also participated in the rally to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally DC Salamt Ali Memon and SSP Asad Ali Chaudhry said that people of Pakistan pays tribute to the Kashmiri struggle for self determination and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. They said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and no force can separate it from Pakistan.

Later participants deflagrated effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi and chanted slogan against atrocities and barbaric acts of fascist Indian Government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Baldia Asad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing ..

Norway's Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

1 minute ago
 China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two ye ..

China's Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

1 minute ago
 Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris brethren: Governor Imran Ism ..

1 minute ago
 Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: A ..

Independence of IIOJK vital for peace in S.Asia: Aamir Dogar

1 minute ago
 Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

Snowboard legend White to retire after Olympics

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

Kashmir Day observed in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>