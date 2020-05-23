Kashmir struggle turns into a clash of civilizations: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that economically and militarily strong and stable Pakistan is the sole guarantee for the early success of Kashmiri peoples' struggle for their right to self-determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that economically and militarily strong and stable Pakistan is the sole guarantee for the early success of Kashmiri peoples' struggle for their right to self-determination.

"We must clearly understand that the coming era of new technologies will radically reshape international relations and global alliances. Economic prowess, as always, will determine political clout and strategic weight. If Pakistan is viable economically and strong militarily, only then can we have reasonable hope for getting justice for Kashmiris", he added, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a news release issued on Saturday.

In an article written for Hilal magazine of the Pakistan Army, he said that the coming age will be of new technologies and these technologies would be the basis of international relations and new global alliances in future. Besides, the same technologies will contribute to the economic stability of any country and its political influence on the international level, according to the Presidential secretariat.

"Our preparations in the economic, military, strategic and diplomatic realm have to be proportionate to the multiple colossal challenges we face." AJK President stated.

About the latest Indian actions in occupied Kashmir, the AJK president wrote that many new powerful forces had voiced in support of human rights particularly the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people since 5 August, but regrettably the world powers are still not ready to boldly speak against India because of their specific political and social interests. "When the Kashmiri people absolutely spurned the Indian imperialism in the held territory, they were put behind the bars to silence them but in spite of all-out repression of India, the Kashmiri people have been continuing their protest in one form or the other," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that many Kashmiris have started civil disobedience, while a few youths who are not even fully equipped, have been resisting one million fully equipped Indian regular troops.

In the article, the AJK president lamented that the ruling BJP of India and its ideological mother RSS was busy in Muslim bashing to the extent that the followers of so-called Hindutva now hate the Muslims and the Kashmiri people and consider it legitimate to torture and kill the Muslims.

In the article, the AJK president writes that the movement of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination now appears to have turned into a clash of civilizations. That is why the Arab world has also risen up in support of Kashmiri Muslims, and voices are rising in the streets of Arab states against the discriminatory attitude of India against the Muslims.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the AJK president has described as misleading and unfounded a report appearing in the US daily in which it has been said that the community bunkers constructed in the Pakistani part of Line of Control to escape the unprovoked Indian firing are not safe for women.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the US daily should have conducted research before carrying this misleading report. Although these bunkers have been constructed by Pakistan Army and the Azad Kashmir government, but after construction, these are the property of the community and these are fully safe for the women.