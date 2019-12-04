Meeting appraises two PWD projects amounting Rs.902.64mln

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday and evaluated two Public Works Department projects regarding the communication amounting Rs 902.64 million

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday and evaluated two Public Works Department projects regarding the communication amounting Rs 902.64 million

The Meeting was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary AJK Muthar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Finance Farid Tarrar, officers of Planning and Development and other high officials of concerned departments.

Under the review schemes, some 30 kilometers link roads under phase-10 in district Bhimber and the pavement/carpeting of 17.06 km road from Charohi to Kala Dub in district Kotli were reviewed during the meeting, aiming to facilitate the people of these areas with better communication system.