UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Appraises Two PWD Projects Amounting Rs.902.64mln

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Meeting appraises two PWD projects amounting Rs.902.64mln

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday and evaluated two Public Works Department projects regarding the communication amounting Rs 902.64 million

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan chaired a high-level meeting here on Wednesday and evaluated two Public Works Department projects regarding the communication amounting Rs 902.64 million.

The Meeting was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary AJK Muthar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Finance Farid Tarrar, officers of Planning and Development and other high officials of concerned departments.

Under the review schemes, some 30 kilometers link roads under phase-10 in district Bhimber and the pavement/carpeting of 17.06 km road from Charohi to Kala Dub in district Kotli were reviewed during the meeting, aiming to facilitate the people of these areas with better communication system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Jammu Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

1 hour ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

1 hour ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

1 hour ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

2 hours ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.