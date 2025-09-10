3-day Mohra Sharif Murree annual Urs begins from October 3

A 3-day annual Markazi Urs of Khawajgan Mohra Sharif is being held on October 3, 4 and 5, 2025 in Murree under the auspices of Markazi Darbar Naqshbandia, Mujadidiya, Qasmia, Zahidiya Mashaikh and Ulema, during which three days shall highlight emerging social, economic needs to confirm them to tenets of Islam, organisers said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2025) A 3-day annual Markazi Urs of Khawajgan Mohra Sharif is being held on October 3, 4 and 5, 2025 in Murree under the auspices of Markazi Darbar Naqshbandia, Mujadidiya, Qasmia, Zahidiya Mashaikh and Ulema, during which three days shall highlight emerging social, economic needs to confirm them to tenets of islam, organisers said.

Various aspects of Islamic mysticism to enrich Islamic social life values will be specially spotlighted by Islamic scholars, the organizers told APP on Wednesday.

Sajjadah Nasheen Markazi Darbar Hazrat Pir Aulia Badshah Farooque will be supervising the URS arrangements to be rounded off with special collective prayers for amelioration of humanity, peace and progress of Pakistan, they added.

