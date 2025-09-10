AJK Govt not to allow mafia to disrupt peace in the region: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 11:53 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed that his government was committed to transparency, public welfare, and merit and will not allow mafias to disrupt peace
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reaffirmed that his government was committed to transparency, public welfare, and merit and will not allow mafias to disrupt peace.
He expressed these views while meeting with various public representative delegations from Bhimber, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.
He said that development work in his home electoral constituency of Bhimber, including street paving, streetlights, drainage, water supply schemes, and electricity upgrades, will commence after the monsoon season.
The PM said significant measures were also underway for the uplift of health and education sectors, including the appointment of doctors and teachers strictly on merit.
The delegations appreciated the Prime Minister’s governance and development initiatives.
